Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 2.7% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at $19,790,941.50. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2%

WMB opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

