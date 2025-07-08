Brown Advisory Inc. Has $114.01 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 565,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $114,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $241.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.31.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

