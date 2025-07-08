Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 309 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $143.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.40. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $167.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

