Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) & Save The World Air (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Head-To-Head Survey

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) and Save The World Air (OTCMKTS:QSEP) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Save The World Air shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tetra Tech and Save The World Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Tech 3.44% 23.31% 9.47% Save The World Air N/A N/A -3,957.09%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Tech 0 2 2 0 2.50 Save The World Air 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tetra Tech and Save The World Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tetra Tech presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.64%. Given Tetra Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than Save The World Air.

Risk & Volatility

Tetra Tech has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Save The World Air has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tetra Tech and Save The World Air”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Tech $5.20 billion 1.84 $333.38 million $0.69 52.75 Save The World Air N/A N/A -$1.93 million ($0.02) -9.99

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Save The World Air. Save The World Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tetra Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats Save The World Air on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. This segment serves federal, state, and local governments; and development agencies in water resources analysis and water management, environmental monitoring, data analytics, government consulting, waste management, and a range of civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The CIG segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and environmental remediation and reconstruction services, and industrial water treatment services. This segment serves natural resources, energy, and utilities markets, as well as sustainable infrastructure master planning and engineering design for facilities, transportation, and local development projects. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Save The World Air

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit. It serves upstream and midstream energy sectors. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tomball, Texas.

