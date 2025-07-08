Stratos Investment Management LLC Purchases 23,907 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.4% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $26,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

