Analyzing First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Security Federal and First Guaranty Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $87.55 million 1.10 $9.81 million $3.03 10.01 First Guaranty Bancshares $246.45 million 0.47 $12.45 million $0.13 69.18

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Security Federal has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Security Federal and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 12.54% 11.07% 0.70% First Guaranty Bancshares 1.59% 1.78% 0.10%

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Security Federal pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Security Federal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Security Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Security Federal beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts. The company provides real estate loans comprising commercial real estate loans secured by non-residential commercial properties, churches, hotels, residential developments, and multi-family dwellings; one-to-four family residential real estate loans; and construction loans and loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. In addition, it offers commercial and agricultural business loans secured by business equipment, furniture and fixtures, inventory, and receivables, or unsecured; and consumer loans including home improvements, residential lots, mortgage, automobiles, boats, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and education. The company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and insurance agency services, such as auto, business, and home insurance. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances, and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. It through branch offices in Aiken, Lexington, Richland and Saluda counties in South Carolina and Columbia; and Richmond counties in Georgia. Security Federal Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company provides loans, such as non-farm, non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including credit cards, mobile deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

