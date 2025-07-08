T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.98.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $16,614,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 647,800,524 shares in the company, valued at $154,105,266,654.36. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 628,560 shares of company stock worth $144,455,659. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $237.63 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.59. The stock has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

