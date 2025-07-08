Stratos Investment Management LLC Acquires 30,762 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,389,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,695,000.

FLQM stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

