Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,496,833,000 after buying an additional 85,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,756,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,878,000 after purchasing an additional 204,330 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $831.11.

KLA Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $912.62 on Tuesday. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $928.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $808.23 and its 200 day moving average is $736.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.