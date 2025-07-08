ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.2%

COP opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average is $94.78. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

