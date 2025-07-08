Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,207 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,126,000 after buying an additional 359,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,734,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,067,000 after acquiring an additional 304,997 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,832,000 after purchasing an additional 580,850 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

NYSE EPD opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

