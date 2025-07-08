Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Partners in Financial Planning

Partners in Financial Planning decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,936.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

