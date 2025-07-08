Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Banc makes up about 1.8% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $538.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

