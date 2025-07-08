Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,062 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 1,173.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 822.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of First Busey by 507.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other news, Director Steven W. Caple bought 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,394.40. This trade represents a 35.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 76,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,496. This trade represents a 5.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $286,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Price Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.77. First Busey Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. First Busey had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

