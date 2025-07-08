AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 852 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,095,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,560,000 after buying an additional 1,755,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,592,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,179,000 after buying an additional 377,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,301,000 after buying an additional 2,692,258 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Kimco Realty by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,578,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,436,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KIM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 129.87%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

