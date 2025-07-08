CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 13,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $280.50 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.17 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.49.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,651.04. This represents a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group



CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

