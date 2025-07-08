AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 8,756 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0539 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

