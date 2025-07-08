Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.17.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $235.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.95. The firm has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.