Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stake Lifted by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 367,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,472,465.49. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock worth $186,110,685 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $137.97 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $148.22. The company has a market cap of $325.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.03, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.29.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.