iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

MUB opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.