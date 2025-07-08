AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

