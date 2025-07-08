AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 99.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,884 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 0.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 85,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

