Opus Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

