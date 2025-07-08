Opus Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.45 and a 200-day moving average of $209.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

