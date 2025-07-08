OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Buys 1,139 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $87.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

