Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,623,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

