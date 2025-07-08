SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.1% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after purchasing an additional 807,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $305.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $308.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.43 and its 200 day moving average is $286.64. The firm has a market cap of $502.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

