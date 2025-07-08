Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,061,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840,961 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,336 shares during the period. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 7,637,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,004,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,650 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

