BXM Wealth LLC Raises Position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

BXM Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC owned 0.23% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 860.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000.

Get American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

FDG opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.30 million, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13.

About American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.