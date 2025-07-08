OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Sells 257 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,013,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average is $87.98.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

