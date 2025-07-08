OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

