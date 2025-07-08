Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Stock Price Up 40% – Here’s What Happened

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 40% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 274,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 77,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Nicola Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.

(Get Free Report)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,513 hectares, and 1 mineral lease covering an area of approximately 335 hectares located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

