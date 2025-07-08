iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Decreased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $22,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,682,000 after acquiring an additional 889,193 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 252,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,167,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,691,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,716,000 after acquiring an additional 113,915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

