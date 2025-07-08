Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Lennar by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 82,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Lennar by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 17,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 0.4%

LEN stock opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.77. Lennar Corporation has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $187.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

