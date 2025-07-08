Values First Advisors Inc. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.