Critical Comparison: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) and Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse and Fabrinet are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Littelfuse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Fabrinet shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Littelfuse shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Fabrinet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Littelfuse has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fabrinet has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Littelfuse $2.21 billion 2.59 $100.19 million $4.32 53.61 Fabrinet $3.26 billion 3.14 $296.18 million $8.98 31.87

This table compares Littelfuse and Fabrinet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Littelfuse. Fabrinet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Littelfuse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Littelfuse and Fabrinet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Littelfuse 0 4 2 0 2.33 Fabrinet 0 3 3 0 2.50

Littelfuse presently has a consensus target price of $252.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.91%. Fabrinet has a consensus target price of $247.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.51%. Given Littelfuse’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Littelfuse is more favorable than Fabrinet.

Profitability

This table compares Littelfuse and Fabrinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Littelfuse 4.89% 9.00% 5.65% Fabrinet 10.00% 17.99% 13.26%

Summary

Fabrinet beats Littelfuse on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Littelfuse



Littelfuse, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. This segment serves industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related charging infrastructure, aerospace, power supplies, data centers, telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics markets. The Transportation segment provides blade, resettable, and high-current and high-voltage fuses, as well as battery cable protectors; fuses, switches, relays, circuit breakers, and power distribution modules; and sensor products. This segment serves heavy-duty truck, construction, agriculture, material handling, and marine. The Industrial segment offers industrial fuses, protection relays, contactors, transformers, residual current devices, ground fault circuit interrupters, residual current monitors, arc fault detection devices, and temperature sensors for use in renewable energy and energy storage systems, electric vehicle infrastructure, HVAC systems, industrial safety, non-residential construction, MRO, mining, and factory automation. It sells its products through distributors, direct sales force, and manufacturers' representatives. Littelfuse, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Fabrinet



Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. Its products include switching products, including reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths, speeds, and over various distances. The company's products also comprise tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. In addition, it provides solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. Further, the company designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, laser components, and substrates; and other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. It serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

