Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,613,202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11,667.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,334,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,571,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,911 shares during the last quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,511,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 354,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 174,995 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BILS opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.99 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.