Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $112.78 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 651,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $112,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,195,000 after purchasing an additional 178,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $183.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

