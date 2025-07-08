CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 565 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.05.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

