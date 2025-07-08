Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5,688.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,571,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,163,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,074,000 after purchasing an additional 692,852 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,698,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,460,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after acquiring an additional 271,167 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

