U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 494.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,241,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88,620 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 975,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

