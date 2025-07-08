Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 232,997 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,997 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.26% of Boston Scientific worth $388,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $107.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

