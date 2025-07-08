U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 504 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.58.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

