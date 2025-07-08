Finance of America Companies (FOA) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Finance of America Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Finance of America Companies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance of America Companies N/A -3.12% -0.04% Finance of America Companies Competitors -5.93% -85.16% -0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Finance of America Companies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance of America Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Finance of America Companies Competitors 154 680 986 15 2.47

Valuation & Earnings

Finance of America Companies currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.61%. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies have a potential upside of 19.09%. Given Finance of America Companies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finance of America Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Finance of America Companies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Finance of America Companies $338.17 million $15.49 million 6.28 Finance of America Companies Competitors $18.33 billion $1.82 billion -67.89

Finance of America Companies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Finance of America Companies. Finance of America Companies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Finance of America Companies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finance of America Companies’ peers have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Finance of America Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Finance of America Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Finance of America Companies beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc. a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners. The Portfolio Management segment provides product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, servicing oversight, and asset management services for borrowers and investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

