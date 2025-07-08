OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Purchases 683 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock traded up $14.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.74. 514,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $112.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

