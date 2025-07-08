Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) & Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Critical Comparison

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo and Falcon’s Beyond Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo $47.89 billion 0.64 $3.71 billion $3.03 8.38 Falcon’s Beyond Global $6.74 million 104.59 $22.06 million $0.10 58.30

Profitability

Sumitomo has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global. Sumitomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon’s Beyond Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sumitomo and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo 7.71% 11.60% 4.88% Falcon’s Beyond Global 18.35% -1.43% 2.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sumitomo has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon’s Beyond Global has a beta of -1.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sumitomo and Falcon’s Beyond Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo 0 0 0 1 4.00 Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Sumitomo beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts. It is involved in the development of renewable energy projects comprising power generation and power plant engineering, procurement, and construction activities; electricity retail; industrial facilities and equipment, water, transportation systems and infrastructure, airports, smart city project, environmental solutions, and storage battery businesses; development and operation of industrial parks; arranging insurance; and provision of logistics services. In addition, the company engages in the cable television, 5G related technologies, programming distribution, movies, digital media and video content, TV shopping, and e-commerce businesses; cell phone, ICT platform, digital solution, and venture capital businesses; provision of smart communications infrastructure; operation of food supermarkets and drugstore chains; trade of cement and building materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it develops and trades in coal, iron ore, manganese, uranium, non-ferrous and precious metals, petroleum, natural gas and liquefied natural gas, and commodity derivative transactions; trades in non-ferrous metal products, liquefied petroleum gas, storage batteries, carbon products, plastics, organic and inorganic chemicals, silicon wafers, LEDs, pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, household insecticides, fertilizers, and veterinary drugs; engages in the investing activities; and provides electronics manufacturing services. Sumitomo Corporation was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues. Falcon’s Beyond Brands expands franchises across multiple platforms from media to gaming, music to consumer products and beyond. The firm also invents in immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

