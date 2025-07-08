DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,839,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100,797 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.50% of Emerson Electric worth $303,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.81. 138,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,861. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $139.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.21.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

