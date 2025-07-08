M&T Bank Corp Has $42.04 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $42,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $229.22 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $237.58. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

