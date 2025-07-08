Partners in Financial Planning Sells 284 Shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Partners in Financial Planning trimmed its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFMF. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth about $264,000.

Get Vanguard US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Up 10.0%

Shares of VFMF stock opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.49. The firm has a market cap of $364.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.97. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $109.46 and a 12 month high of $142.19.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.