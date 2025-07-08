AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,436,000 after acquiring an additional 92,463 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 550,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,243,000 after acquiring an additional 55,712 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,094,000 after acquiring an additional 411,579 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,510,000 after acquiring an additional 253,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $443.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

